New Apple TV+ Updates: ‘See’ Featurette, New Trailers and Season 2 Renewals

Apple has been slowly but steadily posting more content for its Apple TV+ streaming service. A featurette for 'See' and new trailers for Servant, Hala and The Banker have been posted on the official Apple TV+ YouTube channel and press website. Apple has also ordered second seasons for See, Dickinson, Morning Show and For All Mankind.

SEE featurette

A new featurette for See has been posted which shows director Francis Lawrence and actor Jason Momoa talk about how the world for the show was created. If you are following the show, this video is a must watch.

New Apple TV+ Trailers From Last Week

Apple launched the service on November 1 with a very limited selection of content. Over the past few days, trailers for new Apple TV+ shows and movies have been shared by the company, with more on the way. Apple has not shared any trailers for Little Voice and Little America yet.

Servant is a movie by M. Night Shyamalan, who is hugely popular for directing thrillers.

Doubt what you believe. From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Hala is a movie revolving around a Pakistani teenager's struggles. The movie has already garnered critical acclaim from its premieres at 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Seventeen-year-old Pakistani American teenager Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggles to balance desire with her familial, cultural and religious obligations. As she comes into her own, she grapples with a secret that threatens to unravel her family.

The Banker is a movie based on a true story about two African American entrepreneurs, set in the 1950s. It will get a limited release in cinemas on December 6, and will make its way to Apple TV+ on January 31, 2020.

Apple TV+ Show Renewals and Reception

Variety shared some insights on the Apple TV+ Now Available for $4.99/Month, With Over 100 Regions Now Having Access to Original Shows, Movies & More, and confirmed from a source that Apple is happy with its start:

A knowledgeable source said Apple insiders were impressed by the volume of activity on the platform, which spiked by triple digits this past weekend after the fanfare for the Nov. 1 debut. Sources close to Apple say the early numbers indicate that most viewers who watched one episode of the core four series went on to watch at least one more, if not two. Those metrics were well-received inside Apple as a sign that viewers were responding well to the shows.

Apple has published these new shows with three episodes each: See, The Morning Show and For All Mankind. Dickinson was launched with all 10 episodes of its first season.

The magazine also confirmed that Apple has already given orders for second seasons for See, For All Mankind, Dickinson and The Morning Show. This is good news for audience who is investing their time in watching these new shows.

