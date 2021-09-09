The Medium PS5 Update 1.02 Enables Ray Tracing on Sony’s Next-gen Console and Improves Overall Performance

Bloober Team has deployed The Medium PS5 update 1.02, which enables Ray Tracing on Sony’s next-gen console.

Last week’s video comparison of the title showed that Ray Tracing wasn’t available on PS5, despite it being used for ambient occlusion and reflections on both Xbox Series X and PC. In addition, based on this comparison, performance on Sony’s console appeared to be slightly worse than on Microsoft’s next-gen console.

The Medium PS5 vs XSX Comparison Shows Increased Resolution and Anisotropic Filtering on Sony’s Console While it Lacks Ray Tracing

Fast forward one week, and a new update has now been made available, which should please PS5 players. In addition to enabling Ray Tracing and improving the overall performance of the third-person psychological horror game, the new 1.02 update also improves haptic feedback of the PS5 DualSense controller. Another interesting to note is that the developer has promised that the team is currently working on another update that will fix the game’s trophy system on PS5. This upcoming update should be released within a couple of days.

“Dear PS5 Players! Patch 1.02 is now online, so keep your games updated!”, the developer writes on Twitter. “Ray Tracing has returned to dual reality. We also improved the overall performance and haptic feedback of the game.”

The Medium is available globally now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Dual-Reality game was released for Sony’s console earlier this month with it releasing on Xbox Series and PC back in January of this year.