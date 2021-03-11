The Medium Patch 1.2 Introduces UltraWide and Super UltraWide Support, Performance Improvements and More

A new The Medium patch is now live on PC and Xbox Series X and S, introducing new features, performance improvements, and more.

The 1.2 patch introduces UltraWide and Super UltraWide resolutions support on PC. According to the team, implementation was complicated due to the game's design.

UltraWide (21: 9) and SuperUltraWide (32: 9) support has been added. This is what you missed the most in the game. Due to the design of The Medium (fixed cameras), implementation was complicated - but we're pretty thrilled that we could get this done for you.

The Medium 1.2 patch also brings some unspecified minor bug fixes, performance improvements, and more. You can find the patch notes shared by the developer below.

Dear players! The Patch 1.2 for PC and Xbox series X | S. is live. In this update, we focused on fixing the issues you pointed out to us and improving the game's performance. There is also a surprise. These are the fixes that come with it:

- Minor gameplay bugfixes

- Minor performance improvements

- Accessibility improvements

- Fixed issues with fullscreen resolution changes in multimonitor scenarios

- Fixed issues with audio device changes

The Medium is a competent horror game, but a few issues prevent it from being a must-have for those who aren't into horror games, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

The Medium is a good return to form for the survival horror genre that's split in such wild directions, from the first person Allison Road/P.T. at one end and the creature sneakers that either overload the player with firepower or strip it all away to force them to hide from a greater threat. The Medium takes a different path altogether, instead trying to invoke the split realities of Silent Hill and rely on those feelings of longing and desire for something new from Team Silent. While Bloober Team misses that crucial spark that made the Silent Hill titles so brilliant in the first place, their first draft of horror should spook and delight fans of the genre.

The Medium is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide.