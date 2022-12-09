The Lords of the Fallen Gets First Stunning Gameplay Teaser

The Lords of the Fallen, reboot of the action role-playing game by CI Games, received its first gameplay trailer a few hours ago.

The game, originally announced a few months back during Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, received a new gameplay teaser trailer during The Game Awards 2022 show. Narrated by Milly Alcock, who played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon, the trailer provides a first in-engine look at the game, which will be set over a thousand years after the events of the first game in a sprawling world over five times larger than the original title.

The Lords of the Fallen launches on a yet-to-be-confirmed 2023 release date on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game.

After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness?

Key Features:

A vast, interconnected world – over five times larger than the original game

An expansive RPG experience – a huge roster of NPCs to meet and stories to uncover

Tactical combat – a fast, fluid and challenging combat system

Devastating magic – a vast array of offensive and defensive spells to master

Uninterrupted online multiplayer – seamless world exploration in co-op mode

Define your legend – full character customisation and progression