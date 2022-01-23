United Label/CI Games Giveaway – Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and More

Polish game company CI Games and its indie publishing arm United Label reached out to Wccftech to organize a giveaway for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Röki, Eldest Souls, and Tails of Iron.

The giveaway is structured in a series of raffles, one dedicated to each game. You'll be able to join in from now until next Sunday when the contests will close and we'll randomly select the winners, two for each raffle.

We reviewed Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 when it launched last June, so we've included that article's summary below. For the other games in this United Label/CI Games giveaway, we used the official game description.

Good luck!

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is one of the best games in the world for doing sniping right, that's something I firmly believe. However, CI Games almost seem afraid of letting the game shine, all too often moving you away from sniping, an action the game is named after. In addition, the game is showing a few issues, such as downright stupid AI and a few bugs here and there. It's a shame because there are good open areas to move around in, the contracts allow you to use your brain and plan the perfect hit and it all looks great while you're on your path to becoming the world's best blood-spatter creator.

Inspired by Scandinavian folklore, Röki is a captivating narrative adventure, which follows the daring Tove as she journeys into a strange and fantastical world to save her family. Players will explore eerie forests and abandoned castles, encounter ancient monsters and uncover dark mysteries.

Eldest Souls is a brutal souls-like boss rush set in the vast, labyrinthine Citadel, teeming with vindictive deities who have unleashed a devastating Desolation upon the world. Players will customize unique skills and builds to aid in their epic battles and uncover the dark truth behind the Old Gods’ vengeance.

Narrated by Doug Cockle (voice of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher game series), Tails of Iron is an action RPG that follows the story of Redgi, heir of the Rat Throne, who must embark on a perilous quest to fight back against the hostile invading Frog Clan. Players will explore the beautiful, hand-drawn biomes, attempt the mercilessly challenging combat and perform brutal executions.

