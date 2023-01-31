The Lords Of The Fallen Gets New Beautifully Dark Screenshots; Seamless Co-Op Confirmed

A new batch of The Lords Of The Fallen screenshots was shared online today, providing a new look at the upcoming dark action role-playing game in development by CI Games' Hexworks studio for PC and current generation consoles.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, provide a new look at some of the game's environments and fearsome enemies. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game is set to look much better than its predecessor and many other similar games.

2 of 9

The Lords Of The Fallen takes place over a thousand years after the events of the original game in a vast interconnected world that is over five times bigger than the original game. Among the new features of the second entry in the series will be seamless co-op, as confirmed by Hexworks' creative director Cezar Virtosu in the latest issue of Edge Magazine. Unlike the Dark Souls games and Elden Ring, players will be able to join together without having to use items and will be able to play together for as long as they wish. Upon death, players will not be sent back to their world but will instead be able to respawn if any players revive them.

The Lords Of The Fallen launches sometime this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide. We will let you know when the game launches as soon as a release date is announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Taking place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, The Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new adventure in a vast, interconnected world, more than five times larger than the original game. An expansive RPG experience - filled with NPC quests, compelling characters, and rich narrative - players will need to create their own hero before tackling the immersive single player campaign. They will also have the option to invite a second player to join their adventure in uninterrupted online co-op - a new feature for the franchise.