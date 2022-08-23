Menu
UE5-powered The Lords of the Fallen is a Reboot of 2014’s Lords of the Fallen; Coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 23, 2022
the lords of the fallen

During Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, the sequel to 2014’s Lords of the Fallen reemerged as The Lords of the Fallen.

The sequel to 2014’s Soulslike from Deck 13 and CI Games has long been in limbo, but during today’s showcase, the game’s spiritual successor was finally announced.  The Lords of the Fallen runs in Unreal Engine 5 and aims to offer an expansive RPG experience that introduces an all-new adventure in a vast, interconnected world, more than five times larger than the original game.

“The Lords of the Fallen is the spiritual successor fans of the original title have always wanted,” said Cezar Virtosu, Creative Director. “The game is significantly larger, with a vast, interconnected dual world split between the realms of the living and dead, that players can explore alone or with friends. It's darker and more challenging, with faster soulslike combat, stronger thematic, richer narrative, deeper RPG systems, and more immersive storytelling."

Down below you’ll find the game’s announcement trailer, featuring a soundtrack that fans will love.

Taking place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, The Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new adventure in a vast, interconnected world, more than five times larger than the original game. An expansive RPG experience - filled with NPC quests, compelling characters, and rich narrative - players will need to create their own hero before tackling the immersive single player campaign. They will also have the option to invite a second player to join their adventure in uninterrupted online co-op - a new feature for the franchise.

Hexworks is led by Executive Producer, Saul Gascon (Dead by Daylight, PayDay 2,) and Creative Director, Cezar Virtosu (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed: Origins). Founded in 2020, they lead a global team of over 75 internal developers and a network of external partners, working together to create a new dark vision for the divided worlds of The Lords of the Fallen. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, The Lords of the Fallen is designed exclusively for new-generation consoles and PC.

The Lords of the Fallen is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A full gameplay reveal is expected to release later this year.

