CI Games Roadmap Now Includes a Multiplayer Tactical PvE Shooter from Sniper Ghost Warrior Devs

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 24, 2022, 08:38 AM EDT
CI Games

Polish game developer and publisher CI Games released its updated strategic roadmap for the next few years.

The big news compared to the previous report issued six months ago is Project Scorpio, a premium multiplayer tactical PvE shooter in development at Underdog Studio (the team behind the latest Sniper Ghost Warrior games) with potential game-as-a-service (GaaS) post-launch support through expansions, in-game purchases, and events. Underdog Studio, which has been strengthened through new hires, will also work on a new installment in the Sniper Ghost Warrior series with the help of a partner studio. Both titles are scheduled to be released between 2024 and the first half of 2025, according to the CI Games timeline.

The publisher's first games in the roadmap are the ones in development at HexWorks, though. As you may remember, the studio was assigned the development of the long-awaited Lords of the Fallen sequel. The game eventually turned out to be a reboot of the first installment called The Lords of the Fallen. CI Games sees great potential in the action RPG genre after successes like FromSoftware's Elden Ring, and the new LotF game due next year (with premium DLCs coming in 2024) is only the tip of the iceberg. For 2025-2026, HexWorks plans to release a so-called Project III built on more ambitious gameplay for wider appeal.

HexWorks is also working alongside Batfields on Project Survive, a survival game based on a new IP and planned to launch between 2023 and 2024.

CI Games also briefly discussed United Label, its third-party publishing arm, which aims to release one to three games per year following a very rigorous selection process. Last but not least, the Polish company is exploring options to partner with other game studios to work on strong external IPs, and it is also very much open to licensing its own IPs to external partners for adaptations in tabletop gaming, movie/TV, et cetera.

