The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Rebirth UE4 Fan Recreation Features An Amazing Realistic Style

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask has been remade for the Nintendo 3DS, but has yet to receive a proper, home console remake. Which would look amazing powered by the Unreal Engine 4, as shown in a brand new video.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Rebirth is an Unreal Engine 4 realistic recreation of the game made by Cordell Felix where everything, from the direction to the environmental and lighting design, looks truly incredible and almost next-gen.

"Oh... So the evil has left the mask afterall..." This story is my take on what happens to Majora's Mask hundreds of years later when the Happy Mask Salesman is no longer here to keep it safe. The entire video is rendered real-time inside Unreal Engine 4. The environment is built using Quixel Megascans.

As already mentioned, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask has been remade for the Nintendo 3DS a few years back. This remake features several visuals improvements and the same excellent gameplay experience that sees Link relive the world's final 72 hours in the attempt to save it.