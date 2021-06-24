First PES 2022 PS5 Gameplay Doesn’t Exactly Look Great; Demo Available Now on Consoles

There's a lot of hype surrounding PES 2022, given that it'll be the first franchise entry to use Unreal Engine technology to deliver a 'next-generation football game'. KONAMI went as far as making PES 2021 a mere roster update in order to focus on this year's release.

However, the first glimpse of the work-in-progress game doesn't exactly look great. The publisher has uploaded an Online Performance Test for a title simply called 'New Football Game', though we all know it's simply PES 2022. YouTube user SiuMing has captured some gameplay footage from the PS5 version.

PS5 Performance Is Incredible, Says PES 2022 Producer; We Aim at Photorealism

Granted, the developers have clearly said that this is far from the final version of PES 2022. Still, it's not the best first impression.

If you're interested in trying it out for yourself, it can be freely accessed until July 8th at midnight (UTC) on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.