First PES 2022 PS5 Gameplay Doesn’t Exactly Look Great; Demo Available Now on Consoles
There's a lot of hype surrounding PES 2022, given that it'll be the first franchise entry to use Unreal Engine technology to deliver a 'next-generation football game'. KONAMI went as far as making PES 2021 a mere roster update in order to focus on this year's release.
However, the first glimpse of the work-in-progress game doesn't exactly look great. The publisher has uploaded an Online Performance Test for a title simply called 'New Football Game', though we all know it's simply PES 2022. YouTube user SiuMing has captured some gameplay footage from the PS5 version.
Granted, the developers have clearly said that this is far from the final version of PES 2022. Still, it's not the best first impression.
If you're interested in trying it out for yourself, it can be freely accessed until July 8th at midnight (UTC) on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
KONAMI is proud to announce that a new football experience is on its way!
To prepare for its launch, we'll be running an open beta prior to the game's official launch, as described below.
The purpose of this beta test is to evaluate the quality of the online matchmaking and connection to the servers.
Please note that gameplay mechanics, balancing, animations and graphics are all under development and will be improved before the official launch.
With all that out of the way, we would like to invite you to participate in this open beta, and we would greatly appreciate it if you could share with us your thoughts and feedback on your experience.
Notes
- Only a limited number of teams are available to play during this test. Each team has a squad of 22 players, chosen according to how many matches they appeared in and total match play time.
- You do not need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to participate in online multiplayer games for this test.
- Cross-generation play between PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 is available.
- Cross-gen Multiplayer between Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is available.
- This game is currently under development, so unexpected errors, such as crashes, may occur.
- We may need to perform unscheduled maintenance during the test.
- In order to participate in the test, you must agree to the Terms of Use inside the game.
- Game data from this test cannot be carried over to the official launch version.
- You will not be able to play the beta test version of this game once the test period has ended.
