The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Gets Brand New HD Texture Pack
The classic N64 version of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask received a brand new HD Texture pack that overhauls over 6000 textures.
This new pack, created by Nerrel, has been in development for five years and it overhauls 6492 textures. More information on the project can be found in the video below, while the automatic installer can be downloaded from here.
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was originally released on the Nintendo 64 console before getting re-released multiple times. The game has also been officially remade on Nintendo 3DS a few years back, but a full, home console remake has yet to be released.
In three days, the moon will fall and the land of Termina will meet with a terrible fate. Can you save it in time? Relive the world’s final 72 hours, solve elaborate puzzles, conquer dungeons, battle giant bosses, and befriend the doomed people of Termina in one of Nintendo’s most suspenseful apocalyptic adventures ever.
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D is a remastered and enhanced version of the Nintendo classic that’s unlike any other Legend of Zelda adventure. In this shadowy tale, a masked Skull Kid drags Link™ into the world of Termina, where the moon is falling from the sky. Lucky for Termina, Link can reverse time and relive his last 72 hours in limitless ways. Each time, he’ll don any of his 20+ masks, help different citizens, battle different bosses, and ultimately change the fate of a world. This is the definitive version of a dark classic.
