The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Gets Brand New HD Texture Pack

The classic N64 version of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask received a brand new HD Texture pack that overhauls over 6000 textures.

This new pack, created by Nerrel, has been in development for five years and it overhauls 6492 textures. More information on the project can be found in the video below, while the automatic installer can be downloaded from here.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was originally released on the Nintendo 64 console before getting re-released multiple times. The game has also been officially remade on Nintendo 3DS a few years back, but a full, home console remake has yet to be released.