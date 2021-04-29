The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask to Release This Year on Nintendo Switch – Rumor

2021 marks The Legend of Zelda series 35th anniversary, and Nintendo will kick off the celebrations in a few months with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. It seems like this won't be the only older entry in the series to launch on Nintendo Switch this year.

During the latest episode of his podcast, NateDrake, who has proved to be reliable when it comes to Nintendo leaks, said that he expects to see The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask, The Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess get released on Nintendo Switch before the end of the year.

This isn't the first time we have heard about older entries in The Legend of Zelda series to launch on Nintendo Switch following the release of Skyward Sword HD, but this is the first time we have heard of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask release. Both games have been remade on Nintendo 3DS a few years back, so it is not yet clear if Nintendo will release the original versions of the games like they did with Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine in Super Mario 3D All-Stars or port the 3DS remakes.

The latest main entry in The Legend of Zelda series is Breath of the Wild. The game is among the best open-world games ever made, as highlighted by Dave in his review.

Minor technical problems aside, this is one of gaming's greatest and most storied series returning with something we've never seen before. Breaking all the conventions of the series, and even a few general gaming conventions, Breath of the Wild is essential for any self-respecting gamer. A new bar has been set in open world gaming.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask, Wind Waker, and Twilight Princess have yet to be confirmed for Nintendo Switch. We will keep you updated on them as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.