The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV to Launch In April on Steam; System Requirements Detailed

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, the latest entry in the series to get released in North America and Europe, is making its way on PC via Steam next month.

NIS America confirmed that the game originally released on PlayStation 4 last year is launching on Steam on April 9th. The PC system requirements have also been detailed and, as expected, they are not demanding at all, not counting the recommended 16 GB of RAM, which is likely a mistake considering the other recommended specs.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/8.1/7 64-bit

Processor: Core i3-2100 3.10 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 650 Ti

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: Onboard RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/8.1/7 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-8320 8-Core

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon R7 370

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: Onboard

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV is the final entry in the Trails of Cold Steel sub-series, bringing a close to Rean Schwarzer's story and the Erebonian story arc.

The Ultimate Class Reunion – Boasting the largest roster in series history, heroes from all over seek to join the cause! The heroes of Class VII unite with Crossbell's Special Support Section and even the heroes of Liberl. Battle Most Refined – New and returning systems join the already polished combat of The Legend of Heroes series, including the ability to summon giant mechs to the field for devastating attacks, use Auto Battle for more expedient combat, and utilize Lost Arts, the most powerful Orbal magic capable of turning the tide of battle. Pursuits of the War Weary – In between epic battles, catch a breather with a number of mini-games including returning favorites like Vantage Master, fishing and puzzle games! And introducing new pursuits like Poker, Blackjack, and the Horror Coaster.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV launches on PC via Steam on April 9th. The game is also available right now on PlayStation 4.