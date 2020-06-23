The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Launches In October On PlayStation 4

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV will be released on PlayStation 4 this October in the West, publisher NISA confirmed today.

The final entry in the Cold Steel series will make its way to North America and Europe on October 27th in North America and Europe and on November 3rd in Australia, NISa revealed during today's New Game+ Expo live stream. The game will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch sometime next year.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV brings a close the story that began with the first entry in the series, featuring the largest roster in the series history and an improved battle system.

The Ultimate Class Reunion – Boasting the largest roster in series history, heroes from all over seek to join the cause! The heroes of Class VII unite with Crossbell’s Special Support Section and even the heroes of Liberl.

– Boasting the largest roster in series history, heroes from all over seek to join the cause! The heroes of Class VII unite with Crossbell’s Special Support Section and even the heroes of Liberl. Battle Most Refined – New and returning systems join the already polished combat of The Legend of Heroes series, including the ability to summon giant mechs to the field for devastating attacks, use Auto Battle for more expedient combat, and utilize Lost Arts, the most powerful Orbal magic capable of turning the tide of battle.

– New and returning systems join the already polished combat of The Legend of Heroes series, including the ability to summon giant mechs to the field for devastating attacks, use Auto Battle for more expedient combat, and utilize Lost Arts, the most powerful Orbal magic capable of turning the tide of battle. Pursuits of the War Weary – In between epic battles, catch a breather with a number of mini-games including returning favorites like Vantage Master, fishing and puzzle games! And introducing new pursuits like Poker, Blackjack, and the Horror Coaster.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV launches this October on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe, with PC and Nintendo Switch releases coming later in 2021.