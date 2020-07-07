The Last of Us Part II Remains on Top of UK Charts with Iron Man VR Right Behind It

Following the incredibly strong debut in its launch week, which led to the game surpassing four million units sold globally in just the first three days according to Sony, The Last of Us Part II has held firm on the top spot of the UK's weekly retail charts this past week as well.

According to GamesIndustry, which reports GfK data, The Last of Us Part II had a drop of 53% compared to the launch week but still kept its first place, ahead of the new entry Marvel's Iron Man VR, also a PlayStation 4 exclusive (albeit for VR). Here's the full Top 10 for the week ended on July 4th.

Last Week This Week Title 1 1 The Last of Us Part 2 New Entry 2 Marvel's Iron Man VR New Entry 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2 4 Bravely Second: End Layer 8 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 10 6 Minecraft (Switch) 11 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 6 8 FIFA 20 14 9 Luigi's Mansion 3 4 10 Ring Fit Adventure

The Last of Us Part II was rated 9.5 out of 10 in our official review penned by Kai.