Marvel’s Iron Man VR Demo Out Now; PSVR Bundle Announced

After a few delays, Marvel's Iron Man VR is finally closing in on its newly established release date of July 3rd, and today Sony announced the availability of a demo and a PlayStation VR bundle for the game.

The free Marvel's Iron Man VR demo can be downloaded now via the PlayStation Store. Weighing 16.61 GB, it includes the following content:

“Malibu” tutorial mission

Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts

“Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission

Flight Challenge optional mission

Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission

Additionally, by clearing the demo you'll unlock the Molten Lava Armor Deco for the full game. In case you're looking to buy that alongside a PlayStation VR unit, the aforementioned bundle can now be pre-ordered for $349.99, packing the following goodies:

Iron Man VR

PlayStation VR Headset

2 PlayStation Move Controllers

PlayStation Camera

VR Demo Disc

Marvel's Iron Man VR is a PlayStation 4/PlayStation VR exclusive developed by Camouflaj, the makers of République. There aren't a lot of gameplay details on the game itself, though the studio did clarify it is going to be a 'full, non-linear' game.