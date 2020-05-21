Marvel’s Iron Man VR Demo Out Now; PSVR Bundle Announced

Iron Man VR

After a few delays, Marvel's Iron Man VR is finally closing in on its newly established release date of July 3rd, and today Sony announced the availability of a demo and a PlayStation VR bundle for the game.

The free Marvel's Iron Man VR demo can be downloaded now via the PlayStation Store. Weighing 16.61 GB, it includes the following content:

  • “Malibu” tutorial mission
  • Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts
  • “Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission
  • Flight Challenge optional mission
  • Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission

Additionally, by clearing the demo you'll unlock the Molten Lava Armor Deco for the full game. In case you're looking to buy that alongside a PlayStation VR unit, the aforementioned bundle can now be pre-ordered for $349.99, packing the following goodies:

  • Iron Man VR
  • PlayStation VR Headset
  • 2 PlayStation Move Controllers
  • PlayStation Camera
  • VR Demo Disc

Marvel's Iron Man VR is a PlayStation 4/PlayStation VR exclusive developed by Camouflaj, the makers of République. There aren't a lot of gameplay details on the game itself, though the studio did clarify it is going to be a 'full, non-linear' game.

Tony Stark has retired from making weapons and instead creates technology used to battle evil as Iron Man. After several years as a world-famous Super Hero, Tony is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons. In her efforts to topple his empire, Ghost attacks Stark’s corporate locations around the world, leading to ever-escalating stakes and a final showdown.

Key Features:

  • Using two PlayStation Move motion controllers fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man gear at your fingertips.
  • Face off against one of Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.
  • Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek armor and awesome abilities.
