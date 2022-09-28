Menu
KOF XV Brings Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger Together as Team Samurai; Available on October 4

Ule Lopez
Sep 28, 2022, 09:55 AM EDT
The King of Fighters XV KOF XV

The King of Fighters XV has had three DLC teams added to the game thus far, bringing nine characters from past SNK titles into the latest entry.  Just last month, Orochi Chris, Orochi Shermie, and Orochi Yashiro were added as DLC characters, and there's information relating to the next set of characters joining the KOF XV roster.

This time around, SNK is adding three characters from the Samurai Shodown series to The King of Fighters XV's roster. Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger will join the roster, and the three of them have a short gameplay trailer that you can watch below.

The King of Fighters XV Gets Crossplay in 2023, Samurai Shodown Getting Rollback Netcode

Haohmaru's attacks have a ton of hitstun, and his sword swings give him additional range over some of the melee characters on the roster. To say he'll do a ton of damage will probably go unquestioned since KOF XV already deals with extremely high damage as it is, and you can very easily die from any stray hit from many characters. Just ask Shermie players.

Nakoruru, on the other hand, is a bit more mobility-focused than Haohmaru is. Some of her attacks involve attaching to her eagle companion to either attack from the air or to be an attack itself. Nakoruru's supers were also shown, including her Level 3 super in KOF XV.

Darli Dagger is the third of the new characters. Introduced in Samurai Shodown (2019). She possesses several multi-hitting attacks and specials and also has a command grab-like special. One of her specials switches sides and also goes almost fullscreen on hit, giving her a possible tool to escape the corner with, should it hit.

These three, collectively known as Team Samurai, will join KOF XV's roster on October 4th, 2022. The King of Fighters XV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Windows 10 Store.

