The King of Fighters XV to Release in February 2022; PC System Requirements Confirmed
The King of Fighters XV will launch in February 2022, SNK confirmed with a new trailer.
The new trailer, which premiered during yesterday's Gamescom Opening Night, confirmed not only that the game will release on February 17th on PC and consoles, but also many new characters, gameplay mechanics, and more.
Following The King of Fighters XV release date announcement, the game's Steam Store Page has also gone live, revealing the game's system requirements which are, unsurprisingly, quite low.
MINIMUM:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core i5
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 65 GB available spaceRECOMMENDED:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 65 GB available space
The King of Fighters XV launches on February 17th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One worldwide. All those who pre-order the game on consoles will get early access to the game starting from February 14th.
Since its debut in 1994, the KOF fighting game series has been driving the world to new heights of excitement with its appealing characters and unique game system. Six years have passed since the last title in the series, and now The King Of Fighters XV surpasses all of its predecessors in terms of graphics, systems, and online experience!
- A total of 39 playable fighters at launch!
Classic popular characters, heroes and villains revived from the dead, new challengers, and more! The most epic dream match in KOF history is about to begin!
- KOF's story reaches its climax!
The latest KOF Saga continues from the previous title in Story Mode. This time, the story is coming to an explosive climax!
- The culmination of the series' battle system
Inheriting the series' traditional 3-on-3 team battle, KOF XV also features the exciting new “SHATTER STRIKE” mechanic. Enjoy an unprecedented sense of speed and hype fighting game action!
- Easy and versatile online play
Rollback netcode has been implemented to reduce lag in online matches. There are also a variety of battle options that allow you to choose how you want to play!