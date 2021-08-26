The King of Fighters XV to Release in February 2022; PC System Requirements Confirmed

The King of Fighters XV will launch in February 2022, SNK confirmed with a new trailer.

The new trailer, which premiered during yesterday's Gamescom Opening Night, confirmed not only that the game will release on February 17th on PC and consoles, but also many new characters, gameplay mechanics, and more.

Following The King of Fighters XV release date announcement, the game's Steam Store Page has also gone live, revealing the game's system requirements which are, unsurprisingly, quite low.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i5 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 65 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 65 GB available space



The King of Fighters XV launches on February 17th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One worldwide. All those who pre-order the game on consoles will get early access to the game starting from February 14th.