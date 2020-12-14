The HackBoard 2 Offers Windows 10 Pro and an Intel Celeron N4020

The HackBoard 2 is an alternative to the industry standard Raspberry Pi, and This single-board computer uses the Intel Celeron N4020 featuring a Dual-core offering a 2.8 GHz clock speed. This single motherboard is highly configurable, featuring the ability to connect either a 4G or 5G Cellular Modem. Anyone looking to get a HackBoard 2 should back the crowd supply campaign for $140, with Windows 10 Pro, or $99 for the Ubuntu Linux version.

The Hackboard 2 is a single-board computer featuring either Ubuntu Linux or Windows 10 Pro operating system

The Hackboard 2 comes with either the Ubuntu Linux or Windows 10 Pro; both of these boards utilize the Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This processor featuring a dual-core and dual-thread design, with a 2.8 GHz CPU core clock. This single-board computer features a maximum of 4 GB of DDR4 RAM, with two NVMe slots able to accommodate 4 TB of additional storage.

Shuttle Announces the XPC Barebone DH470 Mini-PC

This HackBoard 2 uses the Intel UHD Graphics 600, which provides a 4k resolution through the HDMI output. Alongside the HDMI connector, this single board computer has a 30-pin eDP 11.6" to 15.6" screen connector and a 6-pin touchscreen interface connector. While this graphics processor can run some lightweight games like Valorant and League of Legends but at very low settings and a render resolution of 720p.

For connectivity, the Hackboard 2 offers a range of ways to connect, including WiFi and Gigabit Ethernet port. This single-board also can be connected through either a 4G or 5G Cellular modem, and the 4G Cellular Modem costs $50 while the 5G Cellular Modem costs significantly more, having a price tag of $299. These two modems are built in the M.2 form factor meaning if users want to connect a 4G or 5G modem, they'll need to sacrifice potential storage upgrades.





This single-board computer features three USB 3.0 ports, a 5-pin USB 2 camera connection, and two NVMe M.2 B key slots, with one of these slots featuring support for an M key slot. This allows for widespread support and easy connections for a keyboard, a mouse, and various other products.

The CrowdSupply product page states that any orders placed today will ship by April 30th, 2021, with a shipping cost of $8 for the US or $20 for worldwide shipping.