Sonnet Announces The Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Sonnet has announced the Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock, and this dock features three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports with a single USB 2.0 Type-A port, one RJ45 Ethernet port, and a single SD 4.0 card slot. These docks are compatible with all Thunderbolt 4 ports, and this includes M1 Mac computers, Intel Mac computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports, and even late-model Windows computers that feature Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 dock is expected to be available in early April with a suggested retail price of $249.99, interestingly. Customers can sign up to receive a promotional code that reduces the price to $199.99.

The Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock can support daisy-chaining up to five different Thunderbolt 4 devices

The Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 dock allows notebook and laptop users to connect all of their peripheral devices through a single Thunderbolt cable. This laptop dock can also charge a laptop while delivering up to 90 watts of power, and this allows users to charge even power-hungry laptops with this Thunderbolt 4 dock. This computer dock can support up to two 5K monitors, depending on the connected computer, or a single monitor with a resolution of up to 8K.

This dock features four Thunderbolt 4 ports, with a single port featuring 90 watts of power transfer, with three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a single USB 2.0 charging port. This Gigabit Ethernet port allows users to add an ethernet connection to an incredibly slim laptop that normally doesn't feature an ethernet port. The USB ports can support USB NVMe SSD while supporting the full speed provided by these NVMe SSDs.

The Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 dock also features the ability to daisy chain up to five devices, which allows for a considerable amount of ports to be added to your laptop.

This dock is expected to be available in early April and internationally in May, with a suggested retail price of $249.99. To get a significant discount on the price, customers located in the U.S. and Canada can visit the Echo 11 Dock product page to sign up to receive a promotion code making the Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt price 4 dock is $199.99. This introductory price saves the customer $50, making it perfect for a new home office!