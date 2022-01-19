  ⋮  

AMD Removes ‘4GB VRAM is not enough for games’ Marketing Hours Before Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Launch

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD once claimed that 4 GB VRAM was not enough for gamers to tackle NVIDIA's entry-level lineup but they are backing up from that marketing statement hours before the Radeon RX 6500 XT hits retail shelves.

As discovered by KitGuru (via Videocardz), the AMD marketing blog for the Radeon RX 5500 XT which mentioned that 4 GB wasn't sufficient for games has been removed. This comes a mere hours before the red team will be officially launching its highly controversial Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card which packs 4 GB memory.

AMD is leading the industry at providing gamers with high VRAM graphics solutions across the entire product offering. Competitive products at a similar entry-level price-point are offering up to a maximum of 4GB of VRAM, which is evidently not enough for today's games. Go Beyond 4GB of Video Memory to Crank Up your settings. Play on RadeonTM RX Series GPUs with 6GB or 8GB of VRAM and enjoy gaming at Max settings.

it comes as no surprise as that marketing blog would have made the Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB graphics card look really bad as a 2022 launch. Here are some key points to consider for the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card:

  • Only 4 GB VRAM in 2022
  • Limited To Just 4 PCIe Lanes (Gen 3 platforms to see severe performance degradation)
  • No AV1 Decoding
  • No H264/H265 Encoding
  • $199 US MSRP But AIBs suggest over $339/299 Euros pricing
  • Questionable Availability

Furthermore, several reviewers have not been allocated the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card for review. Renowned tech outlets such as TechPowerUp & Computerbase have reported that they won't be getting a sample from AMD or its AIB partners.

Some of the design choices were made to make the graphics card a viable option for gamers in a market that is heavily constrained (or so they want us to believe). But it turns out, these decisions have caused a major backlash from the tech community, and even older options such as the Radeon RX 5500 XT or the Radeon RX 480 look like better options compared to the new variant. Benchlife has even posted their review of the card early on and the performance versus the GTX 1650 SUPER OC looks disappointing:

  • amd-radeon-rx-6500-xt-performance-review-_1
  • amd-radeon-rx-6500-xt-performance-review-_2

But that's not it, the latest listings of the RX 6500 XT graphics card are way above the MSRP. In fact, these are cards are almost twice the MSRP, retailing at up to 378.44 Euros. That's $400-$430 US if you convert it and the MSRP is $199 US for the US market. We have seen ASUS state a 299 Euros pricing for their custom cards but in reality, it's going to be much higher.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node6nm6nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size107mm2107mm2237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors5.4 Billion5.4 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units12162832406072808080
Stream Processors768102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPs48/3264/32112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2039 MHz2610 MHz2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2321 MHz2815 MHz2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps18 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/s144 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP53W107W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$149 US?$199 US$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

