AMD Removes ‘4GB VRAM is not enough for games’ Marketing Hours Before Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Launch
AMD once claimed that 4 GB VRAM was not enough for gamers to tackle NVIDIA's entry-level lineup but they are backing up from that marketing statement hours before the Radeon RX 6500 XT hits retail shelves.
AMD Has Removed '4 GB VRAM Is Not Enough For Games' Marketing Hours Before Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB Graphics Card Launch
As discovered by KitGuru (via Videocardz), the AMD marketing blog for the Radeon RX 5500 XT which mentioned that 4 GB wasn't sufficient for games has been removed. This comes a mere hours before the red team will be officially launching its highly controversial Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card which packs 4 GB memory.
AMD is leading the industry at providing gamers with high VRAM graphics solutions across the entire product offering. Competitive products at a similar entry-level price-point are offering up to a maximum of 4GB of VRAM, which is evidently not enough for today's games. Go Beyond 4GB of Video Memory to Crank Up your settings. Play on RadeonTM RX Series GPUs with 6GB or 8GB of VRAM and enjoy gaming at Max settings.
AMD Marketing Blog For Radeon RX 6500 XT (Now Removed) Videocardz
it comes as no surprise as that marketing blog would have made the Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB graphics card look really bad as a 2022 launch. Here are some key points to consider for the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card:
- Only 4 GB VRAM in 2022
- Limited To Just 4 PCIe Lanes (Gen 3 platforms to see severe performance degradation)
- No AV1 Decoding
- No H264/H265 Encoding
- $199 US MSRP But AIBs suggest over $339/299 Euros pricing
- Questionable Availability
Furthermore, several reviewers have not been allocated the Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card for review. Renowned tech outlets such as TechPowerUp & Computerbase have reported that they won't be getting a sample from AMD or its AIB partners.
PSA: GPU-Z shows PCI-Express x16 for Radeon RX 6500 XT / Navi 24. It really is x4 https://t.co/GMsSi8HFeg pic.twitter.com/NDqCV03eoN
— TechPowerUp (@TechPowerUp) January 18, 2022
+1 🙋♂️ Who else wants to join?
— ComputerBase (@ComputerBase) January 18, 2022
Some of the design choices were made to make the graphics card a viable option for gamers in a market that is heavily constrained (or so they want us to believe). But it turns out, these decisions have caused a major backlash from the tech community, and even older options such as the Radeon RX 5500 XT or the Radeon RX 480 look like better options compared to the new variant. Benchlife has even posted their review of the card early on and the performance versus the GTX 1650 SUPER OC looks disappointing:
But that's not it, the latest listings of the RX 6500 XT graphics card are way above the MSRP. In fact, these are cards are almost twice the MSRP, retailing at up to 378.44 Euros. That's $400-$430 US if you convert it and the MSRP is $199 US for the US market. We have seen ASUS state a 299 Euros pricing for their custom cards but in reality, it's going to be much higher.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6400
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|GPU
|Navi 24 (XL)?
|Navi 24 (XT)?
|Navi 23 (XL)
|Navi 23 (XT)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|6nm
|6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|107mm2
|107mm2
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|5.4 Billion
|5.4 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|12
|16
|28
|32
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|768
|1024
|1792
|2048
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|48/32
|64/32
|112/64
|128/64
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2039 MHz
|2610 MHz
|2044 MHz
|2359 MHz
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|TBA
|Boost Clock
|2321 MHz
|2815 MHz
|2491 MHz
|2589 MHz
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|2435 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|3.5 TFLOPs
|5.7 TFLOPs
|9.0 TFLOPs
|10.6 TFLOPs
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|24.93 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|64-bit
|64-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|112 GB/s
|144 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|53W
|107W
|132W
|160W
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|330W
|Price
|$149 US?
|$199 US
|$329 US
|$379 US
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
|~$1199 US
