Lenovo “Accidently” reveals AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB for the Legion T5 Gaming PC

By Jason R. Wilson
Legion T5 gaming system confirmed to launch with AMD Radeon RX 6500XT 4GB onboard

Twitter user KOMACHI_ENSAKA located a file from a few days ago, mentioning that a 4GB GGDR6 memory-laden AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT card would be an alternate option to the newest Legion T5 PC by Lenovo.

The file has mysteriously disappeared from the Internet, removed by Lenovo themselves. However, through the magic of Internet caching through Google Cache, the file is still available. The missing document reveals that the newest AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will offer 4GB GDDR6 memory along with an HDMI 2.1 port and a DisplayPort 1.4a port.

Next-Gen AMD RDNA Gaming GPUs Could Include A Stacked Accelerator Die On The Primary GPU With Machine Learning Capabilities

We see in the following document that it also lists the predecessor to the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, the Radeon RX 5500 GPU, and reveals major differences between the two lines. The newest AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU version will receive the newest display connectivity with the current RDNA2 structure. It also reveals that the max resolution is set to 7680 x 4320 @ 60Hz in both graphic ports, as well as utilizing DirectX 12 technology.

The card would not be able to operate in any mining algorithm, especially ETH. The top model will feature a TDP slightly above 75W and as such, will require external power connectors to boot. The card is expected to launch in mid-January so expect an announcement at CES 2022.

The card is expected to aim at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. But given that AMD has raised the prices of RDNA 2 GPUs and alerted its AIB partners to do the same too, the entry-level market may end up in another mess for budget builders trying to get on something after years of wait.

What appears to be lacking from the above information is the detailed configuration of the graphics card and some other minor specifications. From previous leaks, it has been reported that the card will showcase the full Navi 24 GPU technology packed with 1024 Stream Processors.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die SizeTBDTBD237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units12162832406072808080
Stream Processors768102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBDTBD112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBDTBD2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost ClockTBDTBD2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBDTBD9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/s112 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP~75W~100W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price~$200 US~250 US?$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

The most recent speculation going around the industry is that AMD is to launch this new Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU in the middle of January 2022. We could continue to estimate that AMD has a high possibility to mention this newest desktop graphics card during the upcoming press conference being held on January 4th, 2022.

News Source: Videocardz

