The Game Awards Will Debut “Around 10” New Games, Resident Evil 3 Won’t Be One of Them

The Game Awards 2019 is almost here, so you know what that means – lots more “World Premiere” trailers to get excited about. So, how many new games will make their debut at the show this year? Well, earlier this afternoon Game Awards head honcho Geoff Keighley participated in a Reddit AMA, and made some promises about what to expect.

We have a bunch of brand new games being announced at the show. I think there are around 10 new games/projects being revealed if you want to count the things that no one has heard about yet. As always, the Internet has a lot of really bad information out there about what you think is at the show...but it sure is fun to read.

Oh, and despite speculation, the Resident Evil 3 remake won’t be one of the games revealed at the show. That rumor we posted that the game will officially debut before the Game Awards suddenly seems more likely!

Resident Evil 3 Remake May Be Revealed Before The Game Awards

There are no plans (never were) to do anything with Resident Evil 3 at the show. A lot of these "leaks" are completely wrong.

Finally, Keighley touched on concerns about Death Stranding receiving the most Game Award noms, while he has a cameo in the game…

I certainly get the concern. As producer of the show I'm inevitably going to have relationships with people in the industry. That's what allows me to do the show in the first place. The producers of the Oscars, for instance, are often (or almost always) people who produce movies. I don't make games, don't invest in games or own game stock. All I can do is be transparent about those relationships and make sure the voting is separate. If people think I shouldn't allow my image to be in a game in the future maybe I should say no. I'm just trying to navigate this as best (and as transparently) as I can.

The Game Awards 2019 will be livestreamed on December 12 at 5:30pm PT. You can check out all the nominees, right here.