Death Stranding 2 Isn’t Just a Regular Sequel, Says Hideo Kojima

The past couple of weeks have been eventful for Hideo Kojima and his team following the announcement of Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards and the subsequent reveal of a film adaptation in the works.

Kojima himself briefly talked about Death Stranding 2 during the sixteenth episode of the Brain Structure podcast, available for listening to on Spotify. As summarized by MP1st, the renowned game designer said this wouldn't be a regular sequel. He also teased that technological advancements will allow for new features to be added.

I believe a lot of people liked Sam, and I'm hoping those people return to Death Stranding 2. And in order to appeal to people who didn’t play the first one, I’ve made the game nostalgic, but also new.

This a sequel, so it’s my second time working with Norman and the technology has really improved over the last three years. Things that were impossible before are now possible. So we have been really challenging ourselves.

Death Stranding 2 is currently in development for PlayStation 5, though given the availability of the first game on PC, we wouldn't be surprised if the sequel eventually arrived on the platform. Death Stranding launched on PC roughly eight months after its debut on PlayStation 4, by the way.

As for the film adaptation, it is set to feature both new elements and characters. Hideo Kojima will produce alongside Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Productions (Barbarian), which is also financing the project. Lebovici's statement makes it sound like it won't be a high-budget movie, though.

We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation. Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic “Hideo Kojima” production.