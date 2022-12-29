Death Stranding Looks Hauntingly Beautiful In VR With New Work-In-Progress Mod

With its haunting atmosphere, Death Stranding would have worked rather well as a VR game, but the game does not support headsets natively, leaving it to fans to come up with ways to enjoy Kojima Productions' first game with a VR headset.

Earlier today, VRified Games shared on their YouTube channel a new video showcasing a work-in-progress Death Stranding VR mod. Using vorpX, the mod is far from perfect, but with some additional work, it could become a great way to spice up the Death Stranding experience.

While Death Stranding works great as a standalone title, it was only the beginning of the series, as Kojima Productions is working on its sequel. Last week, Hideo Kojima commented on the game, saying that it was rewritten following the pandemic so as to make it resonate more with players.

It was the same with 9/11. Fiction changes when something that big happens. When something takes place that nobody thought was possible, works of fiction written before it become less effective as entertainment.

That's why I completely rewrote DS2 from its themes up as well. You can't pretend that something this big never happened. While the games themselves are based on characters who are not bound by our reality, the players themselves have gone through the pandemic, and a story written before that experience just wouldn't resonate with them in the same way, whether it was a fantasy story or a sci-fi one.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4, while the Director's Cut version is available on PC and PlayStation 5. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review of the PlayStation 5 release.