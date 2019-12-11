The Division 2 Update 6.1 Out Now; Adds ‘Hardcore’ Permadeath Mode

The Division 2 just received Update 6.1 as scheduled, and we've got the full patch notes. The developers at Massive Entertainment have decided to add a 'Hardcore Mode' to the game which essentially allows The Division 2 players to experience the thrill of permadeath. Do note that Hardcore Mode is available as a beta, with all of the caveats coming with that label.

Other highlights for this The Division 2 patch include a snowball gun for the Holiday event and a new 'apparel' event that's focused on giving players the opportunity to earn new cosmetic items.

TITLE UPDATE 6.1 Hardcore Mode With the holidays around the corner, we want to try something out and deliver a surprise for players. For the past couple of months, they have been working on a side project that they think will add a lot of fun for players, as well as a new way to engage with the game. With the caveat that it'll be in beta at release, this small addition to the game will arrive next week with TU6.1. Details of Hardcore Mode: Permadeath – players begin Hardcore Mode with a new Agent, lose all progress and items on death, and can then start again.

If all a player's character slots are full, they'll need to delete one to create a Hardcore character.

Hardcore characters don't have access to the Stash, and no gameplay rewards from Hardcore mode carry over to a player's other Agents.

Hardcore Agents play on Hardcore-only servers, and can only play in co-op with other Hardcore players.

Hardcore Mode comes with special vanity rewards, including a YOLO hat awarded for reaching level 2. Holiday Event – Situation: Snowball Washington, DC is still being fought over by all factions and the Division, but there should always be time for holidays and presents.

During the event, the game will get a new look, including a festive makeover for the login screen.

Players can grab a holiday care package that includes a festive Santa hat and three pieces of equipment.

Ambusher crews have a random chance to appear wearing Santa hats. Killing the "Hoarder" NPC wearing a hat has the chance to drop "The Sleigher" (guaranteed to drop the first time), a weapon that shoots snowballs and confuses enemies when hit. Upcoming Fixes We have made further audio improvements, which should mean that instances where audio cuts out or stops completely should be much rarer.

Fixing an issue that causes Apparel items to stop dropping in the world before players have collected all 72 items.

Fixing an issue that causes players to be unable to send text messages in any chat channel under certain circumstances.

Turning off the alarm sound in the Base of Operations.

Improving loot UI to hide dropped item details while in combat, so they don't block the Agent's view.

Fixing an issue that prevents some Xbox One players from installing the game from disc.

Fixing issues with Cassie Mendoza, including spawn and notification glitches.

There are some fixes in 6.1 for invisible walls and NPCs getting stuck, but the we are continuing to investigate these issues for future fixes. Small balance changes to the Negotiator's Dilemma 3 Piece Talent "Blowback" Updated to change the behavior of the launched grenade.

The grenade no longer explodes immediately on contact.

The grenade now has a fuse timer (currently 2 seconds) from launch before it explodes.

The UI now appears immediately on launch to warn players of the incoming projectile.

If the fuse is not finished, it will land on the ground and wait for the fuse to end before exploding. Apparel Event #5 – Silent Night Runs from December 10 through December 31, and keys can be used until January 7.

Players who log in during the event receives one free Apparel Cache key (Year One Pass holders will receive an additional three keys as a bonus). Changes have been made to how players acquire Apparel Event Keys: Guaranteed key with every three Field Proficiencies.

Guaranteed key with every five Dark Zone Proficiencies.

Weekly Apparel Projects reward three keys.

Gifting Apparel Event Keys is now possible.