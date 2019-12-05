The Division 2 is Getting a Snowball Gun and Permadeath Next Week

Next week The Division 2 is getting a snowball-fight-themed event, various Christmassy cosmetics, and, in a less jolly addition, a new Hardcore difficulty that includes permadeath. All this was revealed in the latest The Division 2 State of the Game stream, which you can check out below if you’ve got about an hour to spare. Or you can just scroll on down for all the pertinent information.

Here are the new features and content included in the upcoming The Division 2 ver 6.1 update:

Holiday Event – Situation: Snowball Washington, DC is still being fought over by all factions and the Division, but there should always be time for holidays and presents.

During the event, the game will get a new look, including a festive makeover for the login screen.

Players can grab a holiday care package that includes a festive Santa hat and three pieces of equipment.

Ambusher crews have a random chance to appear wearing Santa hats. Killing the "Hoarder" NPC wearing a hat has the chance to drop "The Sleigher" (guaranteed to drop the first time), a weapon that shoots snowballs and confuses enemies when hit. Apparel Event #5 – Silent Night Runs from December 10 through December 31, and keys can be used until January 7.

Players who log in during the event receives one free Apparel Cache key (Year One Pass holders will receive an additional three keys as a bonus). Changes have been made to how players acquire Apparel Event Keys Guaranteed key with every three Field Proficiencies.

Guaranteed key with every five Dark Zone Proficiencies.

Weekly Apparel Projects reward three keys.

Gifting Apparel Event Keys is now possible. Hardcore Mode With the holidays around the corner, we want to try something out and deliver a surprise for players. For the past couple of months, they have been working on a side project that they think will add a lot of fun for players, as well as a new way to engage with the game. With the caveat that it'll be in beta at release, this small addition to the game will arrive next week with TU6.1. Details of Hardcore Mode: Permadeath – players begin Hardcore Mode with a new Agent, lose all progress and items on death, and can then start again.

If all a player's character slots are full, they'll need to delete one to create a Hardcore character.

Hardcore characters don't have access to the Stash, and no gameplay rewards from Hardcore mode carry over to a player's other Agents.

Hardcore Agents play on Hardcore-only servers, and can only play in co-op with other Hardcore players.

Hardcore Mode comes with special vanity rewards, including a YOLO hat awarded for reaching level 2.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Update 6.1 drops on December 10.