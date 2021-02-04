The Division 2 Next-Gen Update Comparison Video Details Resolution, Performance

The Division 2 received this week a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S update, and a new video that has been shared online today highlights the differences over the old-gen versions.

The new comparison video, shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, confirms that the game developed by Massive runs at native 4K resolution on Xbox Series X, 1944p on PlayStation 5, and 1080p on Xbox Series S. Visuals are better on Xbox Series X as of now not only thanks to the higher resolution but also due to reflections, fog, anisotropic filtering and draw distance issues found in the PlayStation 5 version.

Performance, on the other hand, seems to be more solid on PlayStation 5, as The Division 2 on Xbox Series X and S features some minimal drops.

- The Division 2 runs in backward compatibility mode. In PS5 it presents some graphical problems. - The resolution in Series S is 1080p, in Series X 2160p and in PS5 1944p (the maximum that PS4 Pro reached). - Significantly better loading times on Xbox. - Series S presents some problems with the loading of some textures. - Reflections, fog, anisotropic filtering and draw distance are worse on PS5. Considering that PS4 did not have these problems, it is more likely that it was a bug in the patch. - Shadows have the same quality in all versions. - Water effects are not well represented in some areas on Series X and PS5. S series works normally. - Regarding the framerate, the Xbox versions have some minimal drop and PS5 remains constant at 60FPS (probably due to the difference in resolution). - As soon as another patch comes out, I'll keep you posted in case there are any changes to the PS5 version.

The Division 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out our review.