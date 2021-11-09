MSI Motherboards With ‘Legacy Game Compatibility Mode’ Will Let You Run All Games on Intel Alder Lake Without DRM Issues

It was recently reported that Intel Alder Lake CPUs will have trouble running a large list of games due to their hybrid design. But it looks like MSI has come up with a solution within the BIOS of its latest Z690 motherboards.

Can't Run Your Favorite Games on Intel Alder Lake CPUs Due To DRM? MSI Has A Solution For You!

The issue occurs when DRM (Digital Rights Management) software in a range of games mistakenly identifies the hybrid design on Intel's Alder Lake CPUs as two separate PCs. Intel's Alder Lake CPU lineup comes with two separate core architectures, the Performance Cores (P-Core) powered by Golden Cove architecture and Efficiency Cores (E-Core) powered by Gracemont architecture. DRM treats these two separate core packages as two different PCs whereas they are part of the same chip.

PCMag managed to get a hold of a list of games that were affected by this issue and there are at least 51 titles. There are some titles that should be patched by Mid of November while other titles on Windows 11/10 have no definite timeframe given for a fix. Motherboard manufacturers stated that they were working on offering a 'Legacy Game Compatible mode within the BIOS to address the issue.

Intel Alder Lake DRM Issue (Affected Games in Windows 10 and 11):

Should Be Fixed by Patch Mid November No Definite Time Frame for Fix Anthem Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Bravely Default 2 Far Cry Primal Fishing Sim World Fernbus Simulator Football Manager 2019 For Honor Football Manager Touch 2019 Lost in Random Football Manager 2020 Madden 22 Football Manager Touch 2020 Maneater Legend of Mana Need for Speed – Hot Pursuit Remastered Mortal Kombat 11 Sea of Solitude Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Total War: Warhammer 1 Tourist Bus Simulator

Intel Alder Lake DRM Issue (Affected Games in Windows 10 Only):

Ace Combat 7 Life is Strange 2 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Madden 21 Assassin's Creed: Origins Monopoly Plus Code Vein Need For Speed Heat eFootball 2021 Scott Pilgrim vs The World F1 2019 Shadow of the Tomb Raider Far Cry New Dawn Shinobi Striker FIFA 19 Soulcalibur VI FIFA 20 Starlink Football Manager 2021 Team Sonic Racing Football Manager Touch 2021 Total War Saga - Three Kingdoms Ghost Recon Breakpoint Train Sim World Ghost Recon Wildlands Train Sim World 2 Immortals Fenyx Rising Wolfenstein Youngblood Just Cause 4

Following are statements from MSI and ASUS to PCMag:

"Regarding Legacy Game Mode, this should be included in a future BIOS update...we have 0705 coming up and a couple of others scheduled for release. [We will] check with our HQ to see if this feature will be included in 0705." - ASUS via PCMag "This functionality is not yet implemented into our BIOS or any board makers’ BIOS. Stay tuned for when it’s available in a new BIOS release." MSI via PCMag

We also talked to MSI from our own end and it looks like they have the feature implemented in all of their Z690 motherboard BIOS.

Legacy Game Compatibility Mode” is already available in our BIOS. For Z690 Carbon WiFi, it’s available since beta BIOS v111. (The public BIOS on website is v100, which doesn’t have this option.) via MSI

While we wait for other manufacturers to offer this feature, MSI has become the first major vendor to enable this feature on their motherboards. In the picture posted below, you can see that MSI has provided the Legacy Game Compatibility mode on their MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi motherboard. This is disabled by default so if you run into any DRM-related issues when running a game, it is better to enable this feature with hybrid Intel Alder Lake CPUs.

For those interested, the following BETA BIOS have the feature listed so if you want to try them out, you can give it a go:

Doing so will make your Intel Alder Lake CPU-based PC run the gaming title without any issues & is a very handy feature until these games get patched in by their developers. Aside from this, Intel is also detailing a resolution for this issue which is listed below: