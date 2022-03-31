The Division 2 to Get New Play Mode; PTS to Go Live on April 1st
The Division 2 will soon receive a new play mode, and PC players will be able to try it out on a new Public Tester Server in less than 24 hours.
With a new message shared on Twitter, Ubisoft confirmed that this new mode will be the main focus of the upcoming PTS that will go live tomorrow, April 1st at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET. Pre-loading for the PTS begins today at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.
Today, we have an important update from The Division 2 Development Team to share with you! pic.twitter.com/R6kJKQyCjd
— The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 30, 2022
Details on the new The Division 2 play mode are scarce at the moment. With tomorrow being April's Fools, and the PTS going live on the same day, there is the chance that this could be a prank, but thankfully we won't have to wait too long to learn more about this new play mode.
The Division 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. Learn more about the second entry in the series by checking out Kai's review.
In both terms of mechanics and gameplay, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 exceeds its predecessor in every way. The constant treadmill of being promised higher numbers on your gear never runs dry and there are more than enough side diversions throughout Washington DC to keep your inventory stocked with lots of high-end and exotic gear. While the constant fear of bugs and glitches mar an otherwise great experience, The Division 2 shows potential to be Ubisoft's best RPG in years.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 19.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter