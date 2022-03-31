The Division 2 to Get New Play Mode; PTS to Go Live on April 1st

The Division 2 will soon receive a new play mode, and PC players will be able to try it out on a new Public Tester Server in less than 24 hours.

With a new message shared on Twitter, Ubisoft confirmed that this new mode will be the main focus of the upcoming PTS that will go live tomorrow, April 1st at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET. Pre-loading for the PTS begins today at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

Today, we have an important update from The Division 2 Development Team to share with you! pic.twitter.com/R6kJKQyCjd — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 30, 2022

Details on the new The Division 2 play mode are scarce at the moment. With tomorrow being April's Fools, and the PTS going live on the same day, there is the chance that this could be a prank, but thankfully we won't have to wait too long to learn more about this new play mode.

The Division 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. Learn more about the second entry in the series by checking out Kai's review.