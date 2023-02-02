The Day Before Gets 10 Minutes of Gameplay Showcase

Open world MMO survival shooter game The Day Before once again made the headlines when it announced a new delay from March 1st to November 10th alongside revealing an ongoing trademark dispute. A few days later, the co-founders of the development studio Fntastic admitted that the delay would have happened with or without the trademark situation. At the same time, they motioned to quell the unrest in the community with a soon-to-be-published gameplay showcase.

The time has finally come. You can check out ten minutes of The Day Before gameplay below.

The Day Before came to light in early 2021 with a trailer that made it look like a cross between Tom Clancy's The Division and The Last of Us. In the ensuing two years, the game rose to be one of the most wishlisted games on Steam. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, The Day Before will support NVIDIA DLSS 3 and ray traced reflections on PC.

You can learn more about the game in our interview with Fntastic co-founder Ed Gotovtsev. We should have even more exclusive The Day Before coverage coming up soon; stay tuned.

SURVIVE AT ALL COSTS

Search abandoned vehicles, houses, and skyscrapers as you scavenge for resources.

ENTER PLACES NO ONE ELSE DARES

Crush the infected and other players with realistic weapons, becoming a legend of the new world.

DISCOVER THE VAST POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

Explore beautiful yet dangerous places with stunningly detailed vehicles.

FIND A COLONY OF SURVIVORS

Take part in the restoration of the former society before it's too late. In the survivor colony, you can sell your loot and communicate safely with other players.