The Day Before Devs Admit Delay Was Planned Before Trademark Dispute, Reassure Fans on the State of the Game

The latest The Day Before delay came timed alongside a newly revealed trademark dispute. However, it seemed too much of a coincidence, leading many to believe a delay would have been announced even without said dispute. Speaking to IGN, the brothers who founded the company, Eduard and Aisen Gotovtsev, admitted as much.

We planned to move the game's release before and plan to announce it with publisher Mytona in a 10-minute gameplay video. And then you all know what happened. So to be on the safe side, to ensure there are no more transfers, we, along with the publisher, chose November 10. That is a safe date, given the trademark dispute.

We’re very confident that this issue will be resolved since we have strong legal partners. The extra time will allow us to better prepare for the release and make the overall improvements for the game. It will become even more polished, optimized, and content-filled.

Part of The Day Before community (one of the most wishlisted games on Steam) also doubts the real quality of the game itself, given that the few trailers shared so far have all been heavily staged. Fntastic also shared an open letter addressing those concerns.

For us and millions of people, The Day Before is a childhood dream come true. It’s a game with zombies and other people in a huge postapocalyptic skyscraper city. We understand that some players, not seeing the whole picture, might have doubts about the game. Our whole focus has always been on the product itself.

We’ve been creating the game for four years. All these years have been full of sweat and blood to make this game, and for many members of our team, it is unpleasant to hear such accusations. We didn't take a penny from people: no crowdfunding, no pre-orders, no donations. The game is fully funded by Mytona, one of the largest mobile publishers in the world, who checked the game's build at every milestone per our contract.

We made a real inner breakthrough when we decided to go for big challenges from the bottom—so big that some people would consider them impossible. "Making a fantastic journey from the very ends of the earth, we feel like that simple guy from 90s action movies. You probably remember him as the hero who breaks through the veil of disbelief when no one believes in him, but he finds the inner strength to win and prove to everyone what he is worth in the end.

We only believe in the final product. No matter what anyone says, you’ll see for yourself on November 10 this year. We hope that after the game's success, we’ll give people faith that in this life, if you persevere toward a dream, it will come true, despite all the obstacles and doubts.

Earlier this month, Wccftech sent a list of questions to Fntastic to shed some light on many aspects of The Day Before. As soon as we get the answers back, we'll publish the interview. Meanwhile, check out the previous one.