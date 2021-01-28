The Day Before Is Basically The Division with Zombie-like Infected

A new survival MMO game titled The Day Before has been unveiled, appearing on Steam with its first screenshots and information.

Developed by Fntastic, a studio founded in Siberia but composed of employees from all around the world through remote working, the game admittedly looks a lot like Tom Clancy's The Division if you check the gameplay video below. Except it has zombie-like infected, too.

SURVIVE AT ALL COSTS

Search abandoned vehicles, houses, and skyscrapers as you scavenge for resources. ENTER PLACES NO ONE ELSE DARES

Crush the infected and other players with realistic weapons, becoming a legend of the new world. DISCOVER THE VAST POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

Explore beautiful yet dangerous places with stunningly detailed vehicles. FIND A COLONY OF SURVIVORS

Take part in the restoration of the former society before it's too late. In the survivor colony, you can sell your loot and communicate safely with other players.

The Steam page also features system requirements for The Day Before and they certainly aren't too hard to meet.

MINIMUM: OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 10 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 75 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 75 GB available space



Fntastic might not be a household name, but they did release a title called The Wild Eight in October 2019, an isometric survival action/adventure game set in Alaska. That one is sitting at a 72% score from the overall user reviews.

We'll keep an eye on The Day Before as the game approaches its release and more information becomes available.