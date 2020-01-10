The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Shows Off its Battles and Jobs in New Videos

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is one of more interesting licensed titles coming out in 2020. The game reimagines Netflix’s recent The Dark Crystal revival as a turn-based tactical RPG reminiscent of The Banner Saga with a pinch of Final Fantasy Tactics thrown in for good measure.

But should fans for the Jim Henson franchise actually be excited? Well, you can go ahead and judge for yourself – Age of Resistance Tactics publisher En Masse Entertainment has release a couple new videos which provide a bit of a sneak peak at how the game will play. Here’s a look at the game’s turn-based combat and character customization.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Launching February 4th, 2020

And here’s a rundown of the various jobs you can assign to your characters.

While I’m not sure if The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics is bringing anything terribly unique to the genre, it does look to be a full-fledged tactical RPG with the appropriate level of depth. If you’re a fan of both Jim Henson and strategy games, it should be worth taking the plunge. Want to know more? Here’s the game’s official description:

In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, you will lead a fledgling resistance of Gelfling against their oppressive overlords, the Skeksis, across more than 50 unique turn-based tactics RPG battles. Along the way, you will recruit and customize new allies by assigning them jobs, modifying their abilities, and outfitting them with equipment to ensure victory. With 14 playable characters, including familiar faces from the classic film and the new Netflix Original series, build your own teams and devise winning strategies to overthrow the rule of the Skeksis and restore light to the Gelfling homeworld of Thra!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics marches onto PC (via Steam), Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on February 4.