The Callisto Protocol To Be Supported for One Year, DLC Investments Planned

During an interview with TrueTrophies at Gamescom 2022, Striking Distance Studios Chief Technical Officer Mark James revealed that The Callisto Protocol will get updates for at least one year, and DLC investments are planned, though it is unclear which form they will take.

We view this as a full-service title and we will be investing in DLC. We’re looking at a full year of support after release. We’ve left the world expandable. We’ve created a world that can tell different stories, and so we can either tell those stories either through DLC or we could actually tell those stories through subsequent products. We’ve left those open. We can see, maybe, different modes. At the moment, we've got a linear story mode. We can still tell the whole story of the prison outbreak without even touching on the linear story.

We like to think of this as a franchise — every developer, when they make a new IP, they like to think of it as a franchise investment. It’s really expensive to generate a new IP, so we always want to try and get the most out of it.

The third-person survival horror game was often featured in the news this week. First, we learned that the developers of The Callisto Protocol don't seem very keen on putting their game on a subscription service like Game Pass or PlayStation Plus.

We also discovered that The Callisto Protocol supports hybrid ray traced shadows and ray traced reflections. Striking Distance even added some Unreal Engine 5 elements to their custom version developed for the game, though it's backend stuff rather than major features like Lumen or Nanite.

Lastly, Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield sparked a controversy when he shared the details of the extremely harsh crunch that the team on The Callisto Protocol is dealing with. The tweet was deleted and Schofield has since apologized, but the stain remains.

The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2nd on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.