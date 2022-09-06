Menu
Company

The Callisto Protocol To Be Supported for One Year, DLC Investments Planned

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 6, 2022
The Callisto Protocol

During an interview with TrueTrophies at Gamescom 2022, Striking Distance Studios Chief Technical Officer Mark James revealed that The Callisto Protocol will get updates for at least one year, and DLC investments are planned, though it is unclear which form they will take.

We view this as a full-service title and we will be investing in DLC. We’re looking at a full year of support after release. We’ve left the world expandable. We’ve created a world that can tell different stories, and so we can either tell those stories either through DLC or we could actually tell those stories through subsequent products. We’ve left those open. We can see, maybe, different modes. At the moment, we've got a linear story mode. We can still tell the whole story of the prison outbreak without even touching on the linear story.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
The Callisto Protocol Supports Ray Tracing, Includes Some UE5 Elements

We like to think of this as a franchise — every developer, when they make a new IP, they like to think of it as a franchise investment. It’s really expensive to generate a new IP, so we always want to try and get the most out of it.

The third-person survival horror game was often featured in the news this week. First, we learned that the developers of The Callisto Protocol don't seem very keen on putting their game on a subscription service like Game Pass or PlayStation Plus.

We also discovered that The Callisto Protocol supports hybrid ray traced shadows and ray traced reflections. Striking Distance even added some Unreal Engine 5 elements to their custom version developed for the game, though it's backend stuff rather than major features like Lumen or Nanite.

Lastly, Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield sparked a controversy when he shared the details of the extremely harsh crunch that the team on The Callisto Protocol is dealing with. The tweet was deleted and Schofield has since apologized, but the stain remains.

The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2nd on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Products mentioned in this post

The Callisto Protocol
USD 60
Xbox Series S
USD 282

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order