The Callisto Protocol Future Improvements to Be Detailed This Week; Ray-Traced Reflections Issues Are Being Looked Into

The first post-launch update for The Callisto Protocol is now live on PC and consoles, but this will only be the beginning, as the game developed by Striking Distance will be getting more improvements in the future.

With a tweet on the game's official Twitter profile, the developer confirmed that more information on the improvements coming to the game will be shared sometime this week.

There are patches live for all consoles that should fix frame rate and crash issues that some of you have reported. We are listening, working hard on updates, and will have details to share on more upcoming improvements early this week. Thanks for your patience.

Additionally, The Callisto Protocol developer confirmed it is looking into ray-traced reflections issues on Xbox Series X. More information on the related fixes will also be coming this week.

We wanted to clear up any confusion: ray-traced shadows are supported and look great on Xbox Series X. However, we are aware of issues with ray-traced reflections that we are addressing. More information is coming this week. We appreciate the patience and support.

The Callisto Protocol is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.

While an incredible looker in screenshots and death scenes, The Callisto Protocol suffers from a lack of intriguing content that makes the twelve-plus hour journey through Black Iron Prison worth two, even perhaps one single playthrough. Crafting and skill trees are both minimal in nature (with both costing a heavy amount of credits where players might only be able to fully upgrade two or three weapons in the full playthrough) while melee combat and combat encounters as a whole feel largely scripted. The horror elements stand out as reason alone to play Striking Distance's debut horror game, but you might want to find yourself getting thrown back into Black Iron Prison rather than see the journey through to the end.