The Callisto Protocol Dev Is Thinking About Xbox Game Pass, but the Financial Model Doesn’t Work Well for Single-Player Games From Independent Studios

The Callisto Protocol may be coming to Xbox Game Pass at some point, but the service may not be ideal for a linear single-player game from an independent studio.

Speaking with TrueAchievements during Gamescom 2022, Striking Distance Studios' CTO Mark James commented on the possible addition of the game to Xbox Game Pass, saying that the team is thinking about it. On the other hand, the developer feels the service is built towards open-world style and multiplayer games more than towards linear single-player games:

"You play through once [in The Callisto Protocol]. I think those services are built towards some of the open-world style and repetitive multiplayer games. I think games [like that] survive well on that service."

Elaborating further, The Callisto Protocol dev said that the Xbox Game Pass business model is a difficult one to make work as an independent studio. Single-player games will continue being available from similar services, Mark James added, but mostly from platform holders:

"Microsoft has their own single-player games within the service, and I still think you're going to see the platform holder studios provide single-player games in them; I'm just saying [that] as a financial model, it's a difficult one to make work as an independent studio. I think you're going to see single-player games, but it will probably come from the hardware companies.

As an independent, third-party, it's really hard to make a linear third-person game work within those services. I'm not saying never; it's hard financially to make that work."

The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2nd for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.