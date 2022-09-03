Menu
Company

Striking Distance Studios (Callisto Protocol) CEO Reveals Horrific Crunch

Chris Wray
Sep 3, 2022

The start of this piece has had around eight different versions simply because I'm confused, more than anything else. It's pretty common to see tone-deaf statements from the heads of gaming companies; it's been particularly rife surrounding Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft, surrounding the disgusting culture of rape, abuse and sexual predation within the companies. You don't often see the head of a company express how bad the working conditions of their studio are. Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield has done just this.

Let's jump into the tweet that has now been deleted while writing this piece. Also fair warning, mostly a commentary/opinion piece.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Callisto Protocol Dev Is Thinking About Xbox Game Pass, but the Financial Model Doesn’t Work Well for Single-Player Games From Independent Studios

I only talk about the game during an event. We r working 6-7 days a week, nobody’s forcing us. Exhaustion, tired, Covid but we’re working. Bugs, glitches, perf fixes. 1 last pass thru audio. 12-15 hr days.This is gaming. Hard work. Lunch, dinner working. U do it cause ya luv it

It's almost baffling that a CEO has posted this, but he has. It's just absurd, and it's ridiculous for so many reasons. The first thing we know now is that Striking Distance Studios, developing the upcoming Callisto Protocol, has a disgusting work culture of soul-destroying crunch.

They work 12 to 15 hours daily and six to seven days weekly. These numbers mean workers are forced to work between 72 to 105 hours each week. Glen claims they aren't, using utterly pathetic lines like "This is gaming", "Hard work", and "U do it cause ya luv it" as a cover, but the reality is the games industry is notorious for how it treats people that do not kill themselves.

The workers who decide they want to see their family, their children, not to be miserable and not burn out? They will be overlooked regarding promotions, bonuses and other forms of progression. Their unwillingness to near-kill themselves to line the pockets of a person like Glen has led to hundreds of people being blacklisted and careers killed. Is Glen telling people, "if you don't crunch, this will happen"? No, I highly doubt this. The threats against employees are never explicit; they are implicit.

Where everybody else is talking about the post-launch content planned from Striking Distance for The Callisto Protocol, I'm more interested in the lives of the people making this game. I hope it's good, I hope it sells well for the sake of those making the game, but I never want any piece of work - game, film, or otherwise - to be made on the back of the misery of others.

Related StoryUle Lopez
The Callisto Protocol Combat and Gameplay Details Revealed

When studios like Blackbird Interactive can delay Homeworld 3 (which looks excellent), working four-day weeks and improving employees' work-life balance and getting the best out of them, regressive attitudes like those from Glen Schofield need to be pointed out and challenged. We should have learned at least one thing over the past few years, life is too short, and we shouldn't kill ourselves working. The games industry should have known it after "EA spouse" 18 years ago.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order