Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Reveals Its Hong Kong Setting and a 2022 Release Date

Last year, the new open-world racer Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown was announced, and today during the latest Nacon Connect presentation, we got a new cinematic teaser for the game that revealed where our new driving playground is located -- Hong Kong! A rather interesting choice given the recent political tensions there, although it should make for an excellent racing locale. This was revealed via a new stylish extended cinematic trailer, which you can check out below.

When you think Hong Kong, you typically think of neon-lit tight-knit urban streets, but the Test Drive devs at KT Racing are promising a full 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong, including the surrounding area, which will provide plenty of off-road racing opportunities. The game also includes online MMO elements as players will be able to join one of two factions -- the Streets and Sharps -- which you'll be helping advance by completing races and missions. Need to know more about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown? Here’s the game’s official description:

A driving and lifestyle experience unlike any other. The brand new Test Drive Unlimited keeps the DNA from the first games, and revamps it for the modern era. You have the freedom to progress however you like, the classic open championship concept returns too. Live your best life. Race, cruise, and hang out with your friends until the sun goes down and even after! With confirmed marques so far being Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge and Bugatti, you’ll have to really work your way up to have the privilege to drive them. Customisation is not reserved for your cars only, but for your avatar as well and even better than ever. You’ve got to dress to impress. KT Racing and the legendary designed of TDU1 and TDU2 Alain Jarniou bring their driving simulation expertise to apply a strong development foundation. Discover a brand new vast and vibrant real-world location that’s been built at 1:1 scale. This is your Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is coming to PC (via both Steam and Epic), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on September 22, 2022.