Tequila Works CEO: Google Stadia Is Like Steam Early Days; Some Features Will Blow People’s Minds

Tequila Works, the studio behind the acclaimed RiME adventure puzzle game, recently released a new game called GYLT. You can't find it yet on PC or consoles, though, as the game launched as a Google Stadia exclusive.

Speaking with GamesIndustry during the Fun and Serious Game Festival, Tequila Works CEO Raul Rubio talked about the platform's troubled launch, suggesting it is a bit rough in the same way of Steam's early days.

This is my personal opinion, but this is like the early days of Steam in a sense that this is when people were complaining that it took too long to download, and then the download would stop and people were [complaining] the price was exactly the same as a boxed game. It's going to get better. In fact, one day when we look back, people will wonder why people were questioning streaming at all. I'm not talking about Stadia specifically. I'm talking about streaming in general.

Rubio also teased that there are 'mindblowing' features on the way for Google Stadia that people don't know about yet.

My view is subjective of course, it cannot be objective because I have been inside, and I know there are many features that are super cool that are not active yet. So let's have this conversation in one year I guess. People are totally right to be wary. It's a new technology; historically streaming solutions didn't work. I think it's the time, in a sense, in that the technology is there and the audience is there, and to be honest the content wars are here... Google Stadia has a lot of potential, it hasn't reached its full potential yet. I think that was never the idea with this small soft launch. I know that they are working to make it better every day. I know it's going to get better, because there are a few features that are going to blow people's minds.

That's certainly good news for those presently disheartened with the state of Google Stadia, and even more so for the others who've been enjoying the cloud streaming service since it launched in November 2019. We're checking out Google Stadia for ourselves right now - stay tuned for our review.