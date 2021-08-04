TEAMGROUP Launches DDR5 Memory With 32GB & In-House Heatsink Technology

Taiwan computer accessories and peripheral leader, TEAMGROUP, releases two new industrial memory products—an industry-standard temperature (IST) DDR5, which maintains a case temperature between 0° to 85°C (185°F), and an industrial wide range temperature (IWT) DDR5, which maintains ambient temperatures between -40° to 85°C (-40° to 185°F).

TeamGroup Releases DDR5 UDIMM & SODIMMs With Industrial Wide Temperature

A spokesperson for TEAMGROUP says this about their new DDR5 memory models.

The specifications of our industrial DDR5 memory are 16/32GB per module, 4,800Mhz clock speed, CAS latency of 40-40-40, with 1.1V operating voltage. It comes with on-die ECC function, which provides excellent stability and reliability, and added power management features to utilize power management ICs (PMIC). With better onboard power control to optimize signal integrity and interference resistance, the new DDR5 memory requires only a low operating voltage of 1.1V, making it especially properly for low power consumption industrial automation, medical devices, POS systems, digital signage, thin clients, and other energy-saving or video applications. TEAMGROUP’s DDR5 industrial memory product line will be available for compatibility testing in the third quarter of 2021 at the earliest and is expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2021. Applications for the first DDR5 UDIMM and SODIMM industrial wide temperature memory products include usage in edge computing, Internet of Vehicles, servers, AI, and embedded systems. In response to the stringent demands of efficient computing in the industrial control market, TEAMGROUP has been ready to launch the standard temperature DDR5 IST (TC: 0~85℃) memory series and the wide temperature DDR5 IWT (TA: -40~85℃) memory series. The latter features exclusive “Graphene-coated Copper heatsink Technology” (U.S. Utility Patent US 11,051,392 B2), which helps maintain a case temperature (TC) of 85~86℃ under an ambient temperature (TA) of 85℃, ensuring low-latency high-speed computing. Without the heatsink, case temperatures (TC) can reach up to 89~90℃ or more, impairing the high performance of DDR5 and significantly reducing the life span of ICs.

TEAMGROUP is synonymous within the industrial computing memory area, focusing on in-house technologies for not only industrial use, but home computing as well. Most industrial memory uses have been for servers, AI, and other high-functioning computer needs. With a focus on high-speed data processing and low-level latency needs, these two new memory lines will cater to those businesses requiring high processing needs.

The DDR5 IWT memory showcases TEAMGROUP's "Graphene-coated Copper heatsink Technology", an in-house patented technology that allows for efficient case cooling under ambient temperatures, allowing for the ability to maintain data processing with low latency. This technology will keep a longer lifespan without limiting performance.