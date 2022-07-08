Menu
TEAMGROUP Has The Perfect DDR5 Memory For Content Creators, Intros T-Create Expert DDR5 & Classic DDR5 SO-DIMM Kits

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 8, 2022

TEAMGROUP has announced the launch of its T-Create series DDR5 memory kits which come in Expert DDR5 and Classic SO-DIMM variants.

TEAMGROUP Launches DDR5 Memory Made for Creators: Unleash your creativity: New Cooling Structure Delivers Strong & Stable Performance

Press Release: World-leading memory manufacturer, TEAMGROUP is embracing the new DDR5 generation in full force by offering products that meet a wide range of user demands. In this case, T-CREATE, TEAMGROUP's label targeting content creators, is launching the EXPERT DDR5 Desktop Memory and CLASSIC DDR5 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory to serve the booming digital content market and join hands with digital content creators around the world to usher in the next generation.

T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 Desktop Memory, unlike its DDR4 iteration, uses a dedicated cooling module and all-new heat sink design to strengthen cooling under high-intensity applications and ensure digital content creators can continue to experience high-speed performances at the ideal operating temperature. Digital content creators require strong performances and large capacities. The EXPERT DDR5 Memory has released the specs to achieve frequency up to 5600MHz and dual-channel options available in 16GBx2 or 32GBx2, which can fulfill any multi-tasking needs and drastically enhances the creative experience.

TEAMGROUP Has The Perfect DDR5 Memory For Content Creators, Intros T-Create Expert DDR5 & Classic DDR5 SO-DIMM Kits

In addition to the desktop DDR5 Memory, T-CREATE has also launched the CLASSIC DDR5 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory for digital content creators working with laptops. The CLASSIC DDR5 SO-DIMM Laptop Memory is a single channel 16GB RAM that can deliver frequencies of up to 5600MHz. The high-speed and large-capacity spec enables creators to run wild with their imagination. The standard working voltage in the CLASSIC SO-DIMM DDR5 has been reduced from the DDR4 iteration's 1.2V to 1.1V. The more energy-efficient specification drains less energy from the laptop and extends its battery life. The CLASSIC SO-DIMM DDR5 is made for creators that are always on the go and helps them build the perfect mobile workstation.

Founded in 2020 by TEAMGROUP, T-CREATE has one mission at its core: to provide reliable, powerful, and large storage solutions to creators of all domains. Whether it's for a graphic designer working with visuals or a video content creator capturing memories, T-CREATE commits to providing products with three elements: reliability, performance, and aesthetics in this age of total digitalization. Allow T-CREATE to join hands with creators around the world to create outstanding digital content from their wildest imaginations.

