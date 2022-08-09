Menu
TEAMGROUP Expands Elite Plus DDR5 Memory Lineup: Up To 6000 Mbps, CL40, 32 GB Kits Starting at $171.99 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 9, 2022
TEAMGROUP Expands Elite Plus DDR5 Memory Lineup: Up To 6000 Mbps, CL40, 32 GB Kits Starting at $171.99 US 2

TEAMGROUP has expanded its DDR5 memory portfolio with new additions to its Elite PLUS DDR5 lineup, going up to 6000 Mbps transfer speeds.

TEAMGROUP Launches ELITE PLUS DDR5 and Newest Spec 6,000MHz in ELITE DDR5 Desktop Memory: Upgraded Heat Sink Design & Frequency Spec to Deliver the Ultimate User Experience

Press Release: As the world dives further into the high-speed DDR5 generation, DDR5 technologies are urged to meet the demands for more reliable and durable products. TEAMGROUP, a world-leading memory manufacturer, continues to pursue advancement and is dedicated to providing an upgraded DDR5 solution to offer higher frequencies to users around the world.

Today, TEAMGROUP launches ELITE PLUS DDR5 Desktop Memory with a brand new heat sink design to effectively increase reliability. Furthermore, TEAMGROUP announces a new frequency of 6,000MHz for ELITE DDR5 to further increase operating performance and deliver an ultra-smooth user experience. The ELITE PLUS DDR5 and ELITE DDR5 6,000MHz Desktop Memory will be available to global users via Amazon and Newegg in North America soon.

TEAMGROUP Expands Elite Plus DDR5 Memory Lineup: Up To 6000 Mbps, CL40, 32 GB Kits Starting at $171.99 US 1

ELITE PLUS DDR5 Desktop Memory is equipped with a sleek, simple, and asymmetric aluminum heat sink that has been specially designed to be non-conductive and to protect against scratches, acids, rusting, and rotting to provide full protection for the DDR5 module. ELITE PLUS DDR5 Desktop Memory is also equipped with a 1.1V standard working voltage which further reduces energy consumption for each unit of bandwidth compared to the 1.2V in DDR4, providing a more efficient power usage. The DDR5 module is equipped with PMICs for effective power distribution, reliable power supply, and minimal noise interference. The IC supports on-die ECC, a feature that self-corrects DRAM cells for enhanced stability and reliability by reducing risks of information errors.

Leading the DDR5 generation, ELITE PLUS DDR5 modules are designed to be perfectly compatible with Intel and AMD systems and comes with three frequencies: 4800MHz, 5600MHz, and 6000MHz, in single/dual channel options from 8GB to 32GB of storage capacity to satisfy a wide range of user demands. ELITE PLUS DDR5 is expected to be launched in September 2022, while ELITE DDR5 Memory with its latest 6,000MHz frequency will hit the shelves in August 2022, both on Amazon and Newegg in North America. Make sure to stay tuned for an opportunity to give your computers a total upgrade in operating performance.

Product Specification MSRP

(USD)

 Est. Launch Date
TEAMGROUP
ELITE U-DIMM DDR5  6000MHz		 Single Channel 1X16GB 129.99 August 9th, 2022
Dual Channel 2X16GB 259.99
TEAMGROUP
ELITE PLUS U-DIMM DDR5 4800MHz		 Single Channel 1X8GB 45.99 Early September 2022
1X16GB 85.99
1X32GB 175.99
Dual Channel 2X8GB 91.99
2X16GB 171.99
2X32GB 351.99
TEAMGROUP
ELITE PLUS U-DIMM DDR5  5600MHz		 Single Channel 1X16GB 110.99
Dual Channel 2X16GB 221.99
TEAMGROUP
ELITE PLUS U-DIMM DDR5 6000MHz		 Single Channel 1X16GB 134.99
Dual Channel 2X16GB 269.99

