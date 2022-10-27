Gigabyte & TeamGroup Team Up To Enable DDR5-7800 XMP Memory Support on AORUS Z790 Motherboards

Gigabyte & TeamGroup have enabled XMP support of up to DDR5-7800 memory on AORUS Z790 series motherboards with Intel Raptor Lake CPUs.

GIGABYTE Teams Up with TEAMGROUP to Achieve XMP DDR5-7800 Memory! Z790 AORUS XTREME & AORUS MASTER prove again its ultimate design & materials lead you to supreme performance

Press Release: GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, today revealed the phenomenal performance of XMP DDR5-7800 on Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboards with TEAMGROUP gaming modules T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory.

Enhanced with the new generation Shielded Memory Routing design, exclusive BIOS setting, top-quality components, and advanced design from hardware to firmware on motherboards, this achievement of memory stability and performance proves again GIGABYTE's strong leading role in high-performance motherboards in the market.

When it comes to pushing the memory frequency to the limits, a stable platform with top-quality materials always plays a key role in addition to high-performance memories. Enhanced by the new generation Shielded Memory Routing and low signal-loss PCB design, Z790 AORUS XTREME, and Z790 AORUS MASTER can effectively reduce the internal and external signal loss or interference, which ensures blasting-fast DDR5 memory speed.

In addition, the abundant BIOS setting of DDR5 Memory Upgrade and XMP 3.0 User Profile lead to the breakthrough performance of XMP DDR5-7800 with T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5. The detailed memory information is listed in the memory support list of the motherboard, users can check on the site for the best performance matrix on the Z790 platform.

This astounding performance of XMP DDR5-7800 on Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER with T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory proves again that the perfect team-up leads to extreme performance.

For more GIGABYTE motherboard information, please

For more information on TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory, please