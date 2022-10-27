Menu
Company

Gigabyte & TeamGroup Team Up To Enable DDR5-7800 XMP Memory Support on AORUS Z790 Motherboards

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 27, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink

Gigabyte & TeamGroup have enabled XMP support of up to DDR5-7800 memory on AORUS Z790 series motherboards with Intel Raptor Lake CPUs.

GIGABYTE Teams Up with TEAMGROUP to Achieve XMP DDR5-7800 Memory! Z790 AORUS XTREME & AORUS MASTER prove again its ultimate design & materials lead you to supreme performance

Press Release: GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and hardware solutions, today revealed the phenomenal performance of XMP DDR5-7800 on Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboards with TEAMGROUP gaming modules T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
SK hynix Intros World’s First 32 GB DDR5-6400 SODIMM & UDIMM Memory Module

Enhanced with the new generation Shielded Memory Routing design, exclusive BIOS setting, top-quality components, and advanced design from hardware to firmware on motherboards, this achievement of memory stability and performance proves again GIGABYTE's strong leading role in high-performance motherboards in the market.

Gigabyte & TeamGroup Team Up To Enable DDR5-7800 XMP Memory Support on AORUS Z790 Motherboards 1

When it comes to pushing the memory frequency to the limits, a stable platform with top-quality materials always plays a key role in addition to high-performance memories. Enhanced by the new generation Shielded Memory Routing and low signal-loss PCB design, Z790 AORUS XTREME, and Z790 AORUS MASTER can effectively reduce the internal and external signal loss or interference, which ensures blasting-fast DDR5 memory speed.

Gigabyte & TeamGroup Team Up To Enable DDR5-7800 XMP Memory Support on AORUS Z790 Motherboards 2

In addition, the abundant BIOS setting of DDR5 Memory Upgrade and XMP 3.0 User Profile lead to the breakthrough performance of XMP DDR5-7800 with T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5. The detailed memory information is listed in the memory support list of the motherboard, users can check on the site for the best performance matrix on the Z790 platform.

This astounding performance of XMP DDR5-7800 on Z790 AORUS XTREME and Z790 AORUS MASTER with T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory proves again that the perfect team-up leads to extreme performance.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core CPU Review – Revisiting Zen 4 on ASRock’s X670E Taichi & Gigabyte’s X670E AORUS Xtreme

For more GIGABYTE motherboard information, please

For more information on TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 memory, please

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order