TEAMGROUP Intros High-Performance Industrial DDR5-5600 Memory Kits, Features Smart Alert Audio & LED Effects: Designed For AMD Raphael-X & Intel Raptor Lake

Press Release: In response to the evolution of industrial DDR5 memory platform specifications, global memory brand TEAMGROUP has utilized its outstanding R&D capabilities to develop the first industrial U-DIMM, SO-DIMM, ECC-DIMM, and R-DIMM DDR5 memory modules at 5,600MHz clock speeds and run at 1.1V. They are expected to meet the diverse needs of next-generation platforms, Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Raphael-X, with high-performance specifications in line with JEDEC standards, accelerating the development of high-end industrial applications.

TEAMGROUP has been making strides in the industrial market for years and is focused on DDR5 memory applications. The company previously developed a complete range of DDR5 4,800MHz modules, and now thanks to its industry-leading R&D, TEAMGROUP has successfully increased the frequencies of its DDR5 product line to 5,600MHz. For added security in industrial applications, an SPD Write Protection feature was also adopted, which prevents SPD parameter changes caused by abnormal interference. With these enhancements, the risk of a shutdown is greatly reduced and the memory is able to operate with substantially improved performance and stability.

In addition, TEAMGROUP has announced the world's first "Industrial Smart Alert DDR5 Memory Module," which combines RGB lighting effects and a warning sound system for industrial applications. It can not only adjust temperature parameters according to the different environmental requirements of industrial equipment users, but also allows users to keep track of equipment and operation status with audio and lighting effects provided by its smart detection system with three RGB lighting modes: Alert, Notification, and Reminder. These new features are the ideal support system for the new generation of automated industrial production equipment and applications.

TEAMGROUP's industrial DDR5 memory uses the company's proprietary T.R.U.S.T. technologies. The abbreviation stands for Temperature, Robust, Unique, Smart, and Trust, and they represent the innovative features that allow TEAMGROUP memory to fully satisfy the needs of increasingly diverse industrial applications, such as AIoT, 5G, and edge computing. TEAMGROUP strives to provide increased performance and diverse features by offering a variety of products with excellent stability and reliability. As the global technology environment and market shift, TEAMGROUP will meet the needs of consumers by releasing more innovative, cutting-edge industrial storage solutions.

