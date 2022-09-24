TeamGroup’s Blistering Fast DDR5-7200 CL34 T-Force DELTA RGB Memory Hits Newegg For $350 US

TeamGroup seems to have silently introduced the fastest DDR5 memory kit that one could buy right now with up to 7200 Mbps speeds.

TeamGroup Silently Intros Its Fastest DDR5-7200 Memory Kit At Newegg For $350 US

The TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB kit which has the product code "FF3D532G7200HC34ADC01" has not yet been officially announced by the manufacturer but it is currently the fastest DDR5 memory kit that one could buy over at Newegg. Rated with speeds of up to DDR5-7200, this is definitely an insane kit to have plus it also offers a pretty decent clock timing of CL34. The kit's memory voltage and detailed clock speeds are not mentioned but we can see that the kit has a total capacity of 32 GB (16 GB x 2).

As for the pricing, the kit is listed for $350 US at Newegg and while it is currently Out of Stock, it should be restocked relatively soon. That's a very impressive price considering just a few months back, we were getting DDR5-5600 & DDR5-6000 kits within the same range. Now we are crossing the 7 Gbps transfer speeds. This goes off to show that DDR5 memory kits are not only falling in price but better spec'd modules and kits are also becoming more accessible.

TeamGroup's T-Force DELTA RGB DDR5 series also comes with a nice and sturdy heat spreader and the top is infused with a stylish RGB diffuser which looks great. These high-performance and also high-speed memory kits make for a perfect partner with Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs which are designed to take full advantage of faster performance and also deliver some great overclocking results. We can expect memory manufacturers to push the DDR5 speeds further in the coming months as the process matures and SK Hynix delivers higher-binned DRAM to the market.

News Source: Videocardz