Tales from the Borderlands 2 Rumored to be in the Works at Telltale

Telltale Games is back, and it seems they’re keeping plenty busy. In 2018 Telltale shocked the gaming world when it announced it was laying off most of its staff and cancelling all future projects. Ah, but surprise surprise, Telltale Games was revived under new ownership this past August. Since then Telltale has announced they’re restarting development of The Wolf Among Us 2 and recently released the visually-spruced-up Telltale Batman Shadows Edition. Well, according to a new rumor, at least two more Telltale titles are in the works.

These rumors comes courtesy of Redditor Hereitismydude who accurately leaked the existence of The Wolf Among Us 2 and Batman Shadows Edition. Of course, take all rumors with a grain of salt, but this person does seem to have a legit inside connection at the new Telltale. Anyways, the big news is that Tales from the Borderlands 2 is apparently in the works. Much like The Wolf Among Us 2, the new Tales from the Borderlands is being co-developed by Telltale and AdHoc Studio, which was recently founded by Telltale originals Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, and Pierre Shorette.

The Wolf Among Us 2 Development Restarting from Scratch, Now Powered by Unreal Engine

Telltale is also said to be working on Poker Night 3, although the game might reboot the series with a new title. For those who never played the Poker Night games, they were exactly what they sound like – poker sims featuring characters from Telltale games and other properties, including The Venture Brothers and Army of Darkness.

Finally, a few more details about the development of The Wolf Among Us 2. Word is, a lot of pre-production work has already been done, but the game is “on hold” while the guys at AdHoc actually figure out the story. It sounds like Poker Night 3 is basically a make-work project to keep Telltale busy while they wait for TWAU2 development to resume.

If these rumors turn out to be the real deal, expect to hear more about Tales from the Borderlands and Poker Night 3 sometime around E3. What do you think? Does this all sound plausible? Excited for the possibility of more Tales from the Borderlands?