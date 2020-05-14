Switch Paper Mario The Origami King Switch Announced by Nintendo; Metroid Being Teased

Nintendo has officially announced Paper Mario The Origami King, arriving on the Nintendo Switch on July 17.

After months of speculation, Nintendo has now announced a new Paper Mario for the Nintendo Switch. The news was announced through Twitter just now. Arriving on July 17 exclusively for the Switch, the RPG can now be pre-ordered through the official Nintendo website.

Join Mario and his new companion Olivia on a comedic adventure that will take you to the far corners of a papercraft world in Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch! Face off against the Origami King and his army of paper invaders, team up with some extraordinary companions and master magical powers on your quest to save the world.

























The new Paper Mario is said to be part of Nintendo's Mario 35th Anniversary remasters for the Nintendo Switch, which will reportedly also include a new Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine. In addition, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 might also be released separately.