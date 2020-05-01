Nintendo Direct Not Coming in June as Usual as COVID-19 Delays First-Party Projects

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of major events like E3 and Gamescom, we can still expect some major reveals over the next couple months. Microsoft is preparing to show Xbox Series X gameplay on May 7, with another event rumored to be coming in June, and there are whispers Sony will deliver a big showcase over the next few weeks. Geoff Keighley has also just announced the Summer Game Fest, which will include numerous digital events from Microsoft and Sony, as well as AAA publishers like Activision, EA, Bethesda, and CD Projekt Red.

Unfortunately, one company we’ve heard almost nothing about is Nintendo. There are no rumors of an imminent Nintendo Direct, and they are not included in the lineup of Summer Game Fest presenters. Many assumed we’d get a Nintendo-Direct-like show sometime around when E3 was supposed to happen in June, but apparently that won’t be happening. According to a report from Eurogamer, a June event was in the works, but Nintendo has told third parties it will have to be pushed back, as the company’s own first-party projects have fallen behind as teams are forced to work from home due to COVID-19.

Per earlier reports, Nintendo’s big June event would most likely have focused heavily the Super Mario franchise, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Remasters of Super Mario 64, Mario Suhshine, Mario Galaxy, and Mario 3D World are said to be in the works, alongside an all-new Paper Mario game. Of course, take these rumors with a grain of salt for now, but a celebration of the mustachioed one would certainly make sense.

According to Eurogamer, the expectation is that Nintendo won’t have much to show us until later this summer. So, yeah, I hope you’re enjoying Animal Crossing Nintendo fans, because it might have to keep you busy for a while.