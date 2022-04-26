Super Mario Bros. Movie Delayed to April 2023, Says Nintendo

Nintendo announced today that the Super Mario Bros. Movie has been delayed from its previous December 21st, 2022 launch date to April 2023.

Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the news via Twitter with the following message.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. movie, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait.

The animated film is being made by Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, Sing, and the adaptations of Dr. Seuss books like The Lorax and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Super Mario Bros. movie is directed by Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go!) and Michael Jelenic (The Batman), with Illumination's Chris Meledandri and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto listed as producers. The film is based on a screenplay written by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part).

The principal cast includes Chris Pratt (voicing Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (voicing Princess Peach), Seth Rogen (voicing Donkey Kong), Jack Black (voicing Bowser), Charlie Day (voicing Luigi), Fred Armisen (voicing Cranky Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (voicing Toad), Kevin Michael Richardson (voicing Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (voicing Spike).

With the delay of the Super Mario Bros. movie, the Borderlands adaptation featuring Cate Blanchett as Lilith remains the only one still on the calendar for 2022. Netflix is also planning to release an animated television series called Tekken: Bloodline and the live-action Resident Evil TV series, with the latter scheduled to air on July 14th.